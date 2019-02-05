Latest: Arson suspected after deadly Paris apartment blaze

Update 8.15am: A woman has been arrested following an apartment fire in Paris that killed seven people and left dozens injured.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz said the investigation “has just begun” and it was too early to determine the cause of the overnight fire, but that arson is suspected.

He said a woman who lives in the building was detained locally.

Fire service spokesman Clement Cognon earlier said seven people had been confirmed dead and 31 injured, including six firefighters. One person is in a life-threatening condition.

About 50 people were safely rescued from the building in western Paris.

Mr Cognon said firefighters are continuing to search apartments to see if there are any other victims, after the blaze was brought under control.

Emergency teams are also working to ensure the building does not collapse from the fire damage. Fire rages through the top floors (Benoit Moser/BSPP via AP)

A witness said she saw flames shooting from the top of the building and victims fleeing.

Jacqueline Ravier, who lives across the street from the building, said: “I heard a woman screaming in the street, crying and screaming for help.”

She said shaken, evacuated residents were brought to her building and the property next door. She described seeing “a young man in his underwear,” blackened by smoke, and a woman motionless on the ground outside.

“We feel the smoke,” she said. “What’s surprising is how long it lasted.” Fire crews at the scene (Christophe Ena/AP)

The building is less than a mile from the Roland Garros stadium that hosts the French Open tennis tournament, and close to the popular Bois de Boulogne park on the city’s western edge.

The 16th arrondissement is one of the most high-end districts of Paris.

The fire comes a month after a deadly explosion and blaze linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery.

- Press Association

