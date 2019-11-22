News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman appears in Boston court charged with links to boyfriend’s suicide

By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 04:19 PM

A former Boston College student has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a case accusing her of encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life.

Inyoung You, 21, appeared in court in Boston on Friday morning.

Prosecutors allege she sent Alexander Urtula, of New Jersey, more than 47,000 text messages in the last two months of their relationship, and they say in many of them she urged him to “go kill yourself”.

Mr Urtula died on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Earlier this week You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Mr Urtula and alerted his brother in the moments before his death.

When You was indicted in October, prosecutors said she was in South Korea.

Mr Urtula’s relatives have said they are devastated by his death and they have not commented further.

