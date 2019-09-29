News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Woman and child killed’ as migrants set fires at Greek camp

‘Woman and child killed’ as migrants set fires at Greek camp
By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 06:30 PM

Migrants protesting at an overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have set fires and clashed with police, authorities said.

Police and local authorities said there were unconfirmed reports of two fatalities at the Moria camp. The protesters were demanding to be transferred to the Greek mainland.

“The situation is tense,” Lesbos mayor Stratis Kytelis told the Associated Press. “There is information about a dead mother and her child. We haven’t been able to confirm that yet.”

UNHCR Greece later tweeted: “We learned with deep sadness that the lives of a woman and a child were lost in a fire on (Lesbos) today.”

Greek police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Theodoros Chronopoulos said the migrants set a fire at an olive grove outside the camp and, minutes later, inside the camp.

Mr Kytelis said both fires were later extinguished, but he was not yet able to enter the camp to assess the damage or confirm the deaths.

Police said deputy citizen protection minister Lefteris Oikonomou, a former chief of the Greek police, was going to Lesbos.

About 12,000 migrants, most of them Afghans, are housed in a space designed for 3,000.

Separately, Greek police said a speeding car carrying 12 Afghan migrants ran through a red light and crashed into a vehicle coming from a side street, killing its driver, a 64-year-old Greek man.

Police said one migrant was seriously injured and three were slightly injured in the crash on Sunday morning on a road between Kavala and Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

Some of the migrants were found in the car’s boot.

The driver of the car with the migrants has been arrested. Police said he is a 25-year-old Moldovan trafficker who was taking migrants towards Thessaloniki, 14 miles to the west.

A police spokesman said the trafficker’s car was not being pursued, but other officials said it might have been monitored by authorities in an unmarked vehicle.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Boris Johnson hints EU leaders could block Brexit delay

More on this topic

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Humanitarian ship carrying 182 migrants allowed to dock in ItalyHumanitarian ship carrying 182 migrants allowed to dock in Italy

Two die as dozens more migrants rescued in the MediterraneanTwo die as dozens more migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

France evacuates 900 migrants from camp near English ChannelFrance evacuates 900 migrants from camp near English Channel

LesbosMigrantsTOPIC: Migrant crisis

More in this Section

Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in north LondonMurder investigation launched after woman stabbed in north London

Hundreds turn out to pay tribute to former French president Jacques ChiracHundreds turn out to pay tribute to former French president Jacques Chirac

‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor‘Utterly vile’ anti-Tory banner condemned by Labour mayor

Pope Francis hits out at indifference to migrants and refugeesPope Francis hits out at indifference to migrants and refugees


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »