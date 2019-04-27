NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman and boy found dead at address in England

Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 08:33 AM

A woman and a boy have been found dead at a property in England.

A member of the public reported finding the pair dead inside the address on Park Avenue in Newmarket, Suffolk on Friday.

An eyewitness told the Newmarket Journal a woman came out of a property “in tears”.

“I could hear her saying she was ‘so afraid’,” he told the paper.

Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket (Joe Giddens/PA)

Suffolk Police said officers were called just before 6pm. They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The force said: “A member of the public reported to police he had found a woman and a young male child both deceased inside the premises.

“A police investigation into the circumstances of the deaths is currently under way. Next of kin are aware.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area during the day and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry.”

- Press Association

