Woman and baby rescued after falling 20ft into storm drain in US

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 06:57 PM

A woman and her baby have been rescued after falling 20ft into a storm drain and remaining underground for more than 30 minutes.

The woman was walking through a car park carrying her baby when the storm grate she went across collapsed, police in Clarksville, Tennessee, said.

A passerby heard the baby crying but could not see the child and called emergency services, officers said.

The storm drain (Jim Knoll/Clarksville Police Department via AP)

A helicopter took the woman to hospital but she was conscious and had no visible signs of serious injury.

An ambulance transported the baby, who had a cut but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The drain’s basin was dry and police are not sure why the grate gave way.

- Press Association


