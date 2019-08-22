News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Woman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UK

Woman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UK
By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 03:39 PM

A 93-year-old pensioner has died from “broken heart syndrome” in England, after she suffered PTSD when her home was burgled two months ago.

Betty Munroe was pronounced dead on Wednesday after three men forced their way into her home on June 11, Northamptonshire Police said.

The burglars gained entry to the back door using garden shears at around 11pm and stole all of her jewellery, including her late husband’s watch, her purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck.

Betty Munroe suffered PTSD following the burglary in June (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Betty Munroe suffered PTSD following the burglary in June (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

They confronted Ms Munroe at her home on Kettering Road North, Northampton, telling her they were police officers before ransacking the house in front of her.

Police said her health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking.

She was taken to hospital with heart trouble and was eventually diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome, before her death on Wednesday.

Ms Munroe was taken to hospital with heart trouble before her death on Wednesday (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Ms Munroe was taken to hospital with heart trouble before her death on Wednesday (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

In a statement, Ms Munroe’s family said: “The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum’s death have caused us so much sorrow.

“Before the burglary, she was happy and living independently in her home of 56 years.

“The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on.

“All the generations of our family who owe her so much are bereft at her death.”

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes of Northampton CID said: “This is one of the saddest cases I have come across during my career and a stark reminder of how deeply a burglary can affect a victim.

“Betty was in good health before this incident but she deteriorated very quickly after it and sadly died in her care home this week, surrounded by her family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information about the burglary in June to please contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be.”

READ MORE

Burning Grenfell Tower model was joke among friends, accused tells court

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Scorpion toxin could help solve chronic pain mystery, say scientistsScorpion toxin could help solve chronic pain mystery, say scientists

Last-of-its-kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbitLast-of-its-kind rocket puts GPS satellite in orbit

Three dead, including child, as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra MountainsThree dead, including child, as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra Mountains

Betty MunroeNorthamptonshire Police

More in this Section

UK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal BrexitUK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit

Burning Grenfell Tower model was joke among friends, accused tells courtBurning Grenfell Tower model was joke among friends, accused tells court

Indonesian man walking 430 miles backwards to save forestsIndonesian man walking 430 miles backwards to save forests

Theroux: Savile relationship drove me to confront Michael Jackson apologistsTheroux: Savile relationship drove me to confront Michael Jackson apologists


Lifestyle

Eating outdoors never looked so stylish.5 of the best cities for al fresco dining

Ultra-long haul flights from London to the east coast of Australia could be coming soon.What might happen to your body on a 19 hour flight to Sydney?

They’ve collaborated with influencer Lucy Williams and the collection is inspired by her birth year.Everything we know about the new collection by jewellery brand Missoma

Lauren Taylor catches up with last year’s Great British Menu winner who’s on a mission to make us love goat meat.Chef James Cochran: ‘People need to broaden their minds about eating goat’

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »