Wolves naturally more prosocial than domestic dogs, research finds

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Wolves from the same pack are more inclined to look out for each other than bonded domestic dogs, a study has found.

The discovery suggests prosocial “selfless” behaviour did not arise in dogs as a result of domestication.

It had already evolved in wolves to enhance co-operation and survival, scientists believe.

Researchers studied nine wolves and six domestic dogs living in packs at the Wolf Science Centre in Vienna, Austria.

Each animal was trained to use its nose to press a “giving” symbol on a touchscreen.

It seems that tolerance and generosity towards group members help to produce high levels of co-operation, as seen in wolves.

This resulted in food being delivered to an adjacent enclosure that may or may not contain a member of its own species or pack.

Over multiple trials, wolves delivered significantly more food to the adjacent enclosure when it held a member of its own pack.

However the same difference was not seen when the experiment was repeated with domestic dogs.

Previously, experts have suggested prosocial tendencies in domestic dogs could be the result of interactions with humans and pet training.

Lead researcher Dr Rachel Dale, from the Wolf Science Centre, said: “This study shows that domestication did not necessarily make dogs more prosocial.

“Rather, it seems that tolerance and generosity towards group members help to produce high levels of co-operation, as seen in wolves.”

The research appears in the journal Public Library of Sciences ONE.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

animal behaviourWolf Science CentreWolves

