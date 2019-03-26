NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Wives and children of jailed Burma journalists attend appeal hearing

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 10:50 AM

Lawyers for two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in prison for their reporting on Burma’s brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims have appealed against their conviction to the country’s Supreme Court.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo remained in Insein Prison while their lawyers attended the court’s first hearing on their final appeal on Tuesday in the capital, Naypyitaw.

The prisoner’s wives also came to the court hearing, bringing their young children.

Pan Ei Mon, wife of Reuters journalist Wa Lone, carries her baby (Aung Shine Oo/PA)

The reporters’ conviction for violating the country’s Official Secrets Act has been condemned by rights groups, Western governments and global press associations.

It also has highlighted freedom of expression problems in Burma, even after it transitioned from military rule to an elected government under Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Large numbers of Rohingya refugees have fled the country to Bangladesh amid the military crackdown.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Amnesty International withdraws award from Myanmar leader Suu Kyi

International Criminal Court begins preliminary probe into Rohingya deportations

Thai police shut down journalists’ panel about Rohingya

KEYWORDS

BurmaRohingya

More in this Section

Israel hits targets across Gaza after rocket attack

Democrats demand release of full Mueller report

All the key announcements from Apple’s live event

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »