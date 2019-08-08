News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Willie Nelson cancels tour dates because of ‘breathing problem’

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Country singer Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a “breathing problem”.

The 86-year-old apologised on Twitter, writing: “I need to have my doctor check out.”

Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He wrote “I’ll be back.”

Farm Aid says Nelson will resume his tour on September 6.

Nelson will perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on September 21 in Wisconsin.

Nelson’s tour is scheduled to end on November 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Nelson cancelled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He was also forced to cancel several dates in 2018.

