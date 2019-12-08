News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Wildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigers

Wildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigers
Picture: Helpwildlife.org
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 10:36 PM

A wildlife conservationist was attacked by several of her own tigers at an animal sanctuary in the US.

Wildlife Environmental Conservation founder Patty Perry suffered several cuts and puncture wounds, according to ABC7 news.

Ms Perry has 50 animals at her facility, including zebras and leopards.

One of Ms Perry's friends told ABC7 that the "tigers began to play with her and the Bengal took both paws and wrapped them around her legs. She fell on the ground and another tiger jumped on her and began to pull on her before [help] got [to] her".

Ms Perry reportedly plans on returning to the tigers as soon as she is released from hospital.

READ MORE

Storm Atiyah: Hundreds without power in Kerry, Cork and Limerick

More on this topic

Dublin Airport reports fall in animal deaths along runwaysDublin Airport reports fall in animal deaths along runways

Noise pollution poses threat to 100 animal species, study showsNoise pollution poses threat to 100 animal species, study shows

Zoos and wildlife parks obsolete - Wild animals need habitat not zoo lifeZoos and wildlife parks obsolete - Wild animals need habitat not zoo life

Concerns raised at National Reptile Zoo as four turtles die in 48 hoursConcerns raised at National Reptile Zoo as four turtles die in 48 hours

TOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

Saudi restaurants no longer need to segregate women and menSaudi restaurants no longer need to segregate women and men

Piero Terracina, Auschwitz survivor from Italian Jewish community, diesPiero Terracina, Auschwitz survivor from Italian Jewish community, dies

Pair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offencesPair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences

Labour party claim more than 4,600 deaths linked to NHS patient safety incidentsLabour party claim more than 4,600 deaths linked to NHS patient safety incidents


Lifestyle

A decade on from their split, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are back together for a tour of the UK and Ireland in April next year.The Pussycat Dolls: Using the second of their nine lives

Ellie O’Byrne paid a visit to the Kabin in Knocknaheeny to see the supportive atmosphere that gave rise to the duo behind the ‘Yeah Boy’ hit.You’d need to have had your head buried in the sand not to have come across MC Tiny and MC The King

Aoife Buckley, one of the recipients of this year's Gaisce Gold award: It's ok to be different.School Daze with Aoife Buckley: I started working towards the Gaisce Awards in third year

Festive seasons come and go, but some moments can never be forgotten, discovers Donal O’Keeffe.Stories of Christmas past and present

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »