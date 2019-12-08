Wildlife conservationist attacked by several of her own tigers

A wildlife conservationist was attacked by several of her own tigers at an animal sanctuary in the US.

Wildlife Environmental Conservation founder Patty Perry suffered several cuts and puncture wounds, according to ABC7 news.

Ms Perry has 50 animals at her facility, including zebras and leopards.

One of Ms Perry's friends told ABC7 that the "tigers began to play with her and the Bengal took both paws and wrapped them around her legs. She fell on the ground and another tiger jumped on her and began to pull on her before [help] got [to] her".

Ms Perry reportedly plans on returning to the tigers as soon as she is released from hospital.