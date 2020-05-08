News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Wildfires force evacuations in Florida

Wildfires force evacuations in Florida
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 06:33 AM

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from areas of north-west Florida as several major wildfires burn through the area.

Authorities said several blazes had scorched thousands of acres of woods, razed dozens of homes and other structures, and forced some 1,600 people to leave their neighbourhoods.

The fires are centred in the Florida Panhandle towards the state’s western border with Alabama.

A Forest Service vehicle makes its way along the I-10 highway (Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal/AP)
A Forest Service vehicle makes its way along the I-10 highway (Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal/AP)

State fire officials said one fire had burnt out 2,000 acres in Santa Rosa County, located just east of the city of Pensacola. This had prompted the evacuation of 1,100 homes on Wednesday.

Officials said some residents in the area had been allowed to return to their homes, although others had been told to stay away.

A stretch of Interstate 10, northern Florida’s main transportation artery, remained closed in both directions near Pensacola because of smoke.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

FloridaFlorida PanhandleWildfiresTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Boris Johnson warns UK's Covid-19 lockdown must be eased with ‘maximum caution’Boris Johnson warns UK's Covid-19 lockdown must be eased with ‘maximum caution’

German journalist ‘accuses ex-French president of sexual assault’German journalist ‘accuses ex-French president of sexual assault’

Zoom announces plans to introduce end-to-end encryption for more secure meetingsZoom announces plans to introduce end-to-end encryption for more secure meetings

UK was insufficiently prepared for pandemic, secret document revealsUK was insufficiently prepared for pandemic, secret document reveals


Lifestyle

From wanting God to use his super powers to banish the virus, to going bowling for 10 days straight when everything returns to ‘normal’, Susan O’Shea finds out what children really think of Covid-19, what it feels like to be in lockdown for so long, the stresses of sibling rivalry, and what kids miss the mostLife in lockdown: I’m a kid... get me out of here!

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »