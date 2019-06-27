News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Wildfire rages in northeastern Spain as European heatwave continues

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 05:08 PM

Hundreds of firefighters were struggling to contain a wildfire in northeastern Spain that has spread over 5,500 hectares (13,590 acres) and forced the evacuation of 53 residents.

A Spanish military unit with 120 specialists joined local firefighters who had worked overnight to control the blaze that sent thick plumes of smoke over hilly terrain near the Ebro River.

The fire comes amid a heatwave that is boosting temperatures across Europe.

Smoke rises from the burned landscape after a wildfire in Torre de l’Espanyol, near Tarragona, in Spain (Jordi Borras/AP)
Smoke rises from the burned landscape after a wildfire in Torre de l’Espanyol, near Tarragona, in Spain (Jordi Borras/AP)

Miquel Buch, the regional interior minister, said 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) were under threat in what was the worst fire in the Catalonia region in two decades.

Mr Buch said authorities suspected the cause of the outbreak was a deposit of improperly stored chicken manure at a farm in the village of Torre de l’Espanyol which high temperatures caused to combust.

A burned farm tractor lays destroyed after wildfire swept through Torre de l’Espanyol (Jordi Borras/AP)
A burned farm tractor lays destroyed after wildfire swept through Torre de l’Espanyol (Jordi Borras/AP)

Television images showed horses and sheep incinerated on a farm that had stood in the path of the fire.

Five roads were closed to traffic in the rural area which is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) west of Barcelona.

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d’Ebre, near Tarragona (Jordi Borras/AP)
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d’Ebre, near Tarragona (Jordi Borras/AP)

Large parts of western and central Europe were sweltering in scorching weather, as authorities warned temperatures could top 40C (104F) in parts of the continent over coming days as a plume of dry, hot air moves north from Africa.

Firefighters said that temperatures over 30C (86F), low humidity, and high winds had fanned the wildfire flames.

- Press Association

More on this topic

More than 450 lots under the hammer

Who to keep an eye on when assembling your 2019-20 Fantasy Premier League side

Around 300 passengers ‘quarantined’ in UK after plane diverted over reported bomb threat

Badminton's Magees and Ireland's track cyclists advance on day seven in Minsk

Fireheatwave

More in this Section

Plane diverted to Stansted Airport after security alert

Theresa May arrives at G20 summit with plea to US and Iran to calm tensions

Three-year-old's death from button battery leads to recommendations for new safety rules

Giant bird three times bigger than an ostrich once roamed Europe, scientists say


Lifestyle

Top luxury ice creams to chose from this summer

Johnny Ward opens his heart about his dad's passing and his time on DWTS

Photographer David Magee in the frame for exhibition in Cork's Lavit Gallery

8 reasons to follow in Greta Thunberg’s tracks and travel through Europe by train this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »