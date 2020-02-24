News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to begin formal fight against extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to begin formal fight against extradition to US
By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 07:19 AM

Julian Assange will formally begin his fight against being handed over to the US, where he faces accusations he helped leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.

The WikiLeaks founder is due to appear in a London court on Monday for the first day of his full extradition hearing.

The 48-year-old is wanted in America on 18 charges over the publication of US cables a decade ago and if found guilty could face a 175-year prison sentence.

(centre) Julian Assange’s father John Shipton and Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis (right) speak to the media after visiting the WikiLeaks founder at HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA)
(centre) Julian Assange’s father John Shipton and Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis (right) speak to the media after visiting the WikiLeaks founder at HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA)

The Australian is accused of working with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak classified documents.

In the lead-up to the hearing, Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, has received high-profile support including from Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Greek economist Yanis Varoufakis and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

He has also been supported at previous court timetabling hearings by Rapper M.I.A. and filmmaker John Pilger.

A day before his appearance at the nearby Woolwich Crown Court, Assange’s father John Shipton claimed his son had been “harassed” by a prison cell search.

After a visit to the prison on Sunday, Mr Shipton criticised the “plague of malice” which he said “emanates from the Crown Prosecution Service” towards Assange.

Julian Assange’s father John Shipton has called for his son to be bailed (Yui Mok/PA)
Julian Assange’s father John Shipton has called for his son to be bailed (Yui Mok/PA)

He urged that his son be allowed bail, telling reporters: “For the life of me I can’t understand why Julian Assange is in jail having committed no crime, with family here that he can come and live with.”

Mr Varoufakis said Assange was in a “very dark place” due to spending more than 20 hours a day in solitary confinement and called for the extradition to be stopped “in the interests of 300 years of modernity, 300 years of trying to establish human rights and civil liberties in the west and around the world”.

More than 40 international legal experts have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanding the “rule of law be upheld”, claiming he has not had proper access to his legal team.

The letter was handed in to 10 Downing Street on Saturday and also urged the British legal community to act “urgently” to secure Assange’s release.

Assange has been held on remand in Belmarsh prison since last September after serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching his bail conditions while he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

READ MORE

Ireland and other EU countries told to be on alert for possible coronavirus cases

More on this topic

Julian Assange ‘harassed’ by prison cell search ahead of hearing, says fatherJulian Assange ‘harassed’ by prison cell search ahead of hearing, says father

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rallyPink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally

Donald Trump offered pardon to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, UK court toldDonald Trump offered pardon to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, UK court told

Australian MPs urge Boris Johnson to intervene in Assange extradition caseAustralian MPs urge Boris Johnson to intervene in Assange extradition case

Julian AssangeWikileaksTOPIC: Julian Assange

More in this Section

South Korea sees increase in recorded Covid-19 casesSouth Korea sees increase in recorded Covid-19 cases

Drones have ‘critical role’ to play in tackling climate changeDrones have ‘critical role’ to play in tackling climate change

Risk of stroke may depend on the type of food a person eats or avoids – studyRisk of stroke may depend on the type of food a person eats or avoids – study

Italy rushes to contain Europe’s first major virus outbreakItaly rushes to contain Europe’s first major virus outbreak


Lifestyle

Another episode, another incredible Cork woman. The tale of Mother Jones, the famous union organiser and activist against child labour in 19th century America.Five things for the week ahead: RTÉ showcase another incredible Cork woman

Holger Smyth part-owns and runs Inanna Rare Books, which has recently opened a ‘rare book lounge’ at the former Hawthorn creamery near Drimoleague, Co Cork.We sell books: Cream of the book crop sold from former co-op

Milton Jones talks hecklers, Hawaiian shirts and the world’s favourite clever Irishman with Richard FitzpatrickMilton Jones: When one line will do just fine

After almost 70 years of trying the search goes on, but so far nothing has been found.Sky Matters: Whether we are alone in the Universe has exercised many great minds

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »