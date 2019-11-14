News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wife of White Helmets founder ‘barred from leaving Turkey’ amid death probe

By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 11:13 AM

Authorities have barred the wife of a former British army officer who founded the White Helmets volunteer group from leaving Turkey pending the investigation into his death, according to reports.

Turkey’s state-run news agency reported that James Le Mesurier’s Swedish wife, Emma Winberg, was questioned by police on Wednesday.

Authorities imposed the travel ban in case she needs to be questioned again, according to Anadolu Agency.

Mr Le Mesurier was found dead outside his Istanbul home on November 11. Police believe he fell to his death and are investigating the circumstances.

James Le Mesurier’s body was found in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel)

The private DHA news agency said police were examining the couple’s electronic devices.

Last week a top Russian official had alleged Mr Le Mesurier was a spy – a claim Britain strongly denies.

His body was flown to London on Wednesday.

James Le Mesurier Turkey White Helmets

