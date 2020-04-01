News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wicked movie release delayed and Minions: The Rise Of Gru pushed back to 2021

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 10:27 PM

Wicked fans are going to have to wait even longer to see Stephen Daldry’s film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical.

Universal Pictures has announced that another handful of theatrical release dates are shifting due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has bumped Wicked off the calendar entirely for the moment.

The studio said that Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which was unable to be finished for its planned summer 2020 release because of the outbreak, is being pushed back a year to July 2021.

Sing 2 will now come out on Wicked’s original date of December 22, 2021.

The successful Wicked musical has been made into a film (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Hollywood studios have been scrambling to revise business plans amid the pandemic, which has closed cinemas and halted productions indefinitely.

The summer movie season has already taken a hit, with the recent postponements of Wonder Woman 1984, F9 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

And a handful of films have been taken off the calendar including Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, Marvel’s Black Widow and the Tom Hanks Second World War drama Greyhound.

Universal says that Wicked will be restored to the release calendar at a later time.

Black WidowcoronavirusCovid-19F9Ghostbusters: AfterlifeGreyhoundIn The Heights

