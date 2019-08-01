News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Why are there calls in the UK to give anonymity to sexual offence suspects?

Why are there calls in the UK to give anonymity to sexual offence suspects?
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 12:41 PM

Singer Cliff Richard and DJ Paul Gambaccini have backed a petition in the UK calling for a change in the law to give anonymity to people accused of sexual offences until they are charged.

Now the new British Justice Secretary Robert Buckland appears to have supported their calls in an interview in The Times.

– Why was the petition launched?

Daniel Janner QC set up the petition after founding pressure group Fair (Falsely Accused Individuals for Reform).

The petition was launched to “provide balance in the criminal justice system”, avoid suspects becoming “targets of opportunist and deluded claimants” as well as preventing “police searches of the homes of suspects who have not been charged being publicised”.

So far, more than 27,000 people have signed the petition. If it reaches 100,000 signatures, a debate in Parliament will be considered.

– What are the arguments behind the petition?

Supporters of the petition want to “redress the balance” in the legal system to protect the reputations of innocent suspects from the “lasting stigma” of false sexual allegations.

They say it is unjust to publicise allegations against those who turn out to be wrongly accused and this can cause lasting reputational damage – especially in an era where articles remain on the internet indefinitely.

The change in the law would also protect suspects from highly publicised searches and from becoming the target of “fantasists and false claims”.

– What do critics say about the proposal?

Critics of the Fair pressure group’s proposals say they could prevent genuine victims speaking out and publicity before a charge can be useful in prompting witnesses and other victims to contact police.

Rolf Harris (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Rolf Harris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Examples of cases cited by critics when publicity has helped prompt more victims to come forward and bring a perpetrator to justice include black cab rapist John Worboys and convicted paedophiles Rolf Harris and Stuart Hall.

Earlier this year, Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford said the Government was “not persuaded” by plans for anonymous arrests, adding: “Restricting the freedom of the press is a serious matter and we are not yet persuaded that legislating in this instance would be a necessary or proportionate response to the perceived problems.”

She said the Me Too movement had been “a living testament to this”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Dublin singer-songwriter RuthAnne ‘hasn’t stopped shaking’ since song featured in Love Island finaleDublin singer-songwriter RuthAnne ‘hasn’t stopped shaking’ since song featured in Love Island finale

Fears suspects in sex assault investigation on three teenage girls have fled countryFears suspects in sex assault investigation on three teenage girls have fled country

Number of people on Live Register falls by 100 in JulyNumber of people on Live Register falls by 100 in July

Charity fun runs among the many things seven young people in Oberstown did to get Gaisce AwardsCharity fun runs among the many things seven young people in Oberstown did to get Gaisce Awards

AnonymityCliff RichardLegal systemPaul GambacciniRobert Buckland

More in this Section

Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest firesRussian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city

Scientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flowerScientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flower


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »