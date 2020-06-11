News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Who was Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell and why is he controversial?

Who was Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell and why is he controversial?
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:09 PM

A statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell is to be temporarily removed from a spot in Dorset on England's south coast amid concerns it could be targeted by protesters as pressure to take down controversial monuments in parts of the UK grows.

Here we look at the history of the man behind the now world-famous Scouting movement and why he might be seen as contentious.

– Who was Robert Baden-Powell?

He was born in London in 1857, the son of an Oxford University professor, and was later awarded a scholarship to Charterhouse School.

It was there and during the summer holidays that he began to pick up skills and crafts as he enjoyed the great outdoors, according to the Scouts website, which described him as a “young adventurer”.

Lieutenant-General and Inspector General of Cavalry Robert Baden-Powell in 1909 (PA)
Lieutenant-General and Inspector General of Cavalry Robert Baden-Powell in 1909 (PA)

– What did he do after school?

The would-be Scout founder joined the British Army, coming second in the entrance exam out of several hundred who applied, and was commissioned into the 13th Hussars, the Scout website notes.

He was a lieutenant general in the Army in the late 19th century and trained his men with competitions and games to complement traditional Army training.

READ MORE

Residents vow to protect statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell who protesters claim had 'Nazi sympathies'

The highlight of his military career was the defence of the South African town of Mafeking during the Boer War.

Baden-Powell only had a few soldiers and used local boys to help with first aid, carry messages and run errands.

Boys at Robert Baden-Powell’s experimental camp on Brownsea Island in Dorset in August 1907 (PA)
Boys at Robert Baden-Powell’s experimental camp on Brownsea Island in Dorset in August 1907 (PA)

– When did he start the Scouts?

When he returned home from South Africa, he realised boys in the UK could benefit from the same sort of activities as the boys in Mafeking and he organised an experimental camp at Brownsea Island in Poole Harbour, Dorset, in August 1907.

He went on to write his ideas in a book called Scouting For Boys, published in 1908.

READ MORE

Australian PM tells website that targets Captain Cook statue to acknowledge the 'positive and negative' of history

The movement got fully underway when boys organised themselves into groups and used Baden-Powell’s ideas in his book as the basis for camps, treks and other activities.

They persuaded adults to become their leaders and Scouting was born, initially for boys over 10 years of age.

He retired from the Army in 1910 to focus on the Scouts.

– Where does the controversy come in?

The Baden-Powell statue in Poole Harbour, Dorset, where the Scout movement was started, had been targeted by campaigners due to his associations with the Nazis and the Hitler Youth programme, as well as his actions in the military.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council leader Vikki Slade said: “Whilst famed for the creation of the Scouts, we also recognise that there are some aspects of Robert Baden-Powell’s life that are considered less worthy of commemoration.”

The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In 2009 documents relating to an inquiry into the conduct of Baden-Powell during the execution of an African chief were sold at auction.

The papers suggest that he had ignored a pledge to spare the life of a leader of the 1896 Matabeleland rebellion.

Baden-Powell, who was tasked with protecting 3,000 farming settlers in what is now Zimbabwe, who had come under attack from rebels hiding in caves, was later cleared by the inquiry.

At the time the papers were sold, auctioneer Chris Albury said: “What is striking is the black and white certainty of British Imperial justice in all this and the Boy’s Own sense of adventure in some of it.

“It seems that Baden-Powell should not have tried and executed prisoners of war and one written statement used in the trial states that Uwini did surrender so was legally a prisoner of war rather than a captive subject to British mercy.

“The character witness statements give a strong sense of the old school tie network banding together and making Baden-Powell a hero rather than a villain.”

A group of Boy Scouts sitting around a camp fire in 1910 (PA)
A group of Boy Scouts sitting around a camp fire in 1910 (PA)

In 2010 newly declassified MI5 files revealed that Lord Baden-Powell was invited to meet Adolf Hitler after holding friendly talks with Hartmann Lauterbacher, chief of staff of the Hitler Youth, about forming closer ties with the organisation.

A hand-written note on the MI5 file states: “Lauterbacher’s visit was a success, especially his interviews with Baden-Powell leading to removal on bar on wearing uniforms in Germany for English groups.”

There is no evidence that Baden-Powell’s meeting with Hitler ever took place.

READ MORE

Toppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol Harbour

More on this topic

Eamon Ryan uses N-word in Dáil while calling for inclusivityEamon Ryan uses N-word in Dáil while calling for inclusivity

Residents vow to protect statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell who protesters claim had 'Nazi sympathies'Residents vow to protect statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell who protesters claim had 'Nazi sympathies'

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal players for Black Lives Matter supportMikel Arteta praises Arsenal players for Black Lives Matter support

Australian PM tells website that targets Captain Cook statue to acknowledge the 'positive and negative' of historyAustralian PM tells website that targets Captain Cook statue to acknowledge the 'positive and negative' of history


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BournemouthBrownsea IslandChristchurch and Poole CouncilRobert Baden-PowellScoutsTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Woman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s responseWoman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s response

'Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma''Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma'

Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lakeRichmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lake

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse risesDeath toll from Pakistan building collapse rises


Lifestyle

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad dasy of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »