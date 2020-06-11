News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

WHO warns of ‘accelerating’ Covid-19 pandemic in Africa

WHO warns of ‘accelerating’ Covid-19 pandemic in Africa
A disinfection team in the classroom at Ivory Park Secondary School east of Johannesburg, South Africa, last month. Pic: AP
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 04:38 PM

The coronavirus pandemic in Africa is “accelerating”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

While it took 98 days for the continent to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, it took just 18 days to get to 200,000.

WHO Africa chief Matshidiso Moeti said that community transmission has begun in more than half of Africa’s 54 countries and “this is a serious sign”.

The virus largely arrived on the continent via travellers from Europe and is spreading beyond capital cities and commercial hubs into more rural areas where many health systems are unequipped to handle cases that require intensive care.

Ms Moeti pointed out South Africa, where the virus has spread from Western Cape province centred on Cape Town into the more rural Eastern Cape. South Africa has the continent’s highest number of cases with more than 55,000.

She said: “I’m afraid we probably will have to live with a steady increase” of cases in Africa until an effective vaccine is found.

Africa has more than 209,000 cases, still a small fraction – less than 3% – of the global total.

More on this topic

Kerry heading for Covid-19 free status - but some warn about opening county up too earlyKerry heading for Covid-19 free status - but some warn about opening county up too early

Molly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdownMolly Young: Insanity can keep you sane during Covid-19 lockdown

Not so complicated — free Irish app aims to simplify demands on clubs and Covid officersNot so complicated — free Irish app aims to simplify demands on clubs and Covid officers

Reopening of hairdressers to be confirmed next week – health ministerReopening of hairdressers to be confirmed next week – health minister


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

COVID-19coronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up