News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

WHO warns against idea of ‘immunity passports’

WHO warns against idea of ‘immunity passports’
Saturday, April 25, 2020 - 09:03 AM

The World Health Organisation has warned against the idea of “immunity passports” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.

The concept of “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” has been floated as a way of allowing people protected against reinfection to return to work.

But the Geneva-based UN health agency said in a scientific brief published on Saturday that more research is needed.

At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate'

It said that “at this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate’.”

It argued that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and that such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.

The WHO added that tests for antibodies of the new coronavirus also “need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability”.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19ImmunityWHOWorld Health OrganisationTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Thousands of transport workers in London to be furloughed from MondayThousands of transport workers in London to be furloughed from Monday

UK surgeons face ‘impossibly difficult question’ over cancer operationsUK surgeons face ‘impossibly difficult question’ over cancer operations

First court hearing under way in privacy claim by Meghan Markle over letterFirst court hearing under way in privacy claim by Meghan Markle over letter

Climate change ‘undoing decades of coral reef knowledge’Climate change ‘undoing decades of coral reef knowledge’


Lifestyle

As social distancing restrictions continue, here are a few ways to give your mood and wellbeing a boost.10 ways to care for your mental health in lockdown

Internet addiction expert Brad Marshall outlines how to regulate teens’ screen time both during lockdown and after it’s all over.How can I reduce my child’s screen time without causing a row?

Dr Christy Huff wants people to hear warnings she was never given, writes Margaret JenningsBenzo nightmare: US doctor on a personal mission to highlight the dangers of the drug

Dinner for one? It doesn’t have to be.New rules, I count 'em: Your guide to throwing a digital dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »