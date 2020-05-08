WHO warns 190,000 people could die of Covid-19 in Africa

Up to 190,000 people could die of Covid-19 in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is also warning 44m people in the region could get infected in the next year if the pandemic is not brought under control.

Across the world, more than 3.8m people have got the virus, and nearly 270,000 have died.

Maria Van Kerkhove, from the World Health Organisation, says many countries are doing their best to detect the disease.

Ms Van Kerkhove says: "Countries are working very hard to increase their ability to find the virus, to find people with the virus, to have testing in place, to identify who has Covid-19 and who are putting into place what they need to do to care for those patients."

The warning comes as China and South Korea both reported more coronavirus infections Friday after reopening economies damaged by devastating outbreaks.

South Korea’s 13 fresh cases reported on Friday were its first increase higher than 10 in five days. A dozen were linked to someone who visited three nightclubs in Seoul last weekend.

“A drop of ink in clear water spreads swiftly,” vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said, urging vigilance to guard hard-won gains. “Anyone can become that drop of ink that spreads Covid-19.”