News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives have eliminated measles and rubella

WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives have eliminated measles and rubella
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Sri Lanka and Maldives have become the first two countries in the World Health Organisation’s South-East Asia region to eliminate both measles and rubella ahead of a 2023 target.

“This success is encouraging and demonstrates the importance of joint efforts” in combating diseases as the world grapples with the coronavirus, WHO South-East Asia regional director Poonam Khetrapal Singh said in a statement.

A country is considered to have eliminated measles and rubella when there is no evidence of endemic transmission of the viruses for more than three years and there is a well-performing surveillance system.

The Maldives reported its last endemic case of measles in 2009 and rubella in October 2015, while Sri Lanka reported its last endemic case of measles in May 2016 and rubella in March 2017.

The UN health agency praised the efforts of countries in the region to continue vaccinating children while battling the coronavirus pandemic.

It said all of the countries in recent years have introduced two doses of measles vaccine and at least one dose of rubella vaccine in their routine immunisation programs.

First-dose coverage of measles vaccine is now 88% and second-dose coverage 76% in the region, WHO said.

Since 2017, nearly 500 million more children in the region have been vaccinated for measles and rubella, it said.

Last September, the 11 countries in WHO’s South-East Asia region set 2023 as a target for the elimination of measles and rubella.

The countries in the WHO region are Bangladesh, Bhutan, East Timor, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Burma, North Korea, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

WHO said Bhutan, East Timor and North Korea have succeeded in eliminating measles.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

IndiaMaldivesMeaslesRubellaWorld Health OrganizationTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China criticises US joint carrier drills in South China SeaChina criticises US joint carrier drills in South China Sea

Global June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burnsGlobal June temperatures match record as Arctic Siberia swelters and burns

Anger over resumption of lockdown measures in MelbourneAnger over resumption of lockdown measures in Melbourne

TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid security law fearsTikTok to leave Hong Kong amid security law fears


Lifestyle

One iron-clad prediction for the future is that virtual reality will only get bigger and better. For now, however, virtual reality is content with taking baby steps forward, by allowing gamers to become iron-clad instead.GameTech review: Solid offering from Iron Man VR shows virtual reality getting bigger

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula BurnsHow to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

The skincare tips to help with mask acne and irritationThe Skin Nerd: How to counteract the effects of 'Mask Face' on your skin

As the junior TV talent show returns for a new series, Georgia Humphreys chats to Will.i.am and the other mentorsWill.i.am and other mentors back for new series of The Voice Kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »