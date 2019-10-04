News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

White House prepares formal objection to Trump impeachment probe

White House prepares formal objection to Trump impeachment probe
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 05:06 PM

Donald Trump has said the White House is preparing a letter to House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi formally objecting to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry without an official vote.

It is expected to say the administration will not co-operate with the probe without that vote — but the president also said he believes it will pass.

Donald Trump addresses the media on the South Lawn of the White House (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Donald Trump addresses the media on the South Lawn of the White House (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Mr Trump acknowledged that Democrats in the House “have the votes” to begin a formal impeachment inquiry, even if they do not in the Senate, but he claimed the move will backfire politically.

“I really believe that they’re going to pay a tremendous price at the polls,” he said.

Ms Pelosi last week announced that the House was beginning the inquiry but did not seek the consent of the full chamber, as was done for impeachment investigations into former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Trump allies have suggested for days that without a formal vote, the House is merely conducting standard oversight, entitling legislators to a lesser level of disclosure from the administration.

The Justice Department raised similar arguments last month, though that was before Ms Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation.

Mr Trump also denied there was a quid pro quo as he pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and said he did not do it for political purposes.

He said: “We are looking at corruption, we’re not looking at politics. I believe there was tremendous corruption with Biden.”

The president asked Ukraine and China to launch probes into the former vice president and 2020 Democratic hopeful, alleging without evidence that there was misconduct by Mr Biden and his son Hunter.

Mr Trump claimed his call for the investigations was not political, because “I never thought Biden was going to win” the primary.

He added of rooting out corruption: “I actually feel I have an obligation to do that.”

In a letter on Thursday to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Ms Pelosi said: “There is no requirement under the constitution, under House rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.”

There is no clear-cut procedure in the constitution for launching an impeachment inquiry, leaving many questions about possible presidential obstruction untested in court, said Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University.

“There’s no specification in the constitution in what does and does not constitute a more formal impeachment inquiry or investigation,” he said.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, dismissed the premise of the impeachment inquiry, which is centred on Mr Trump asking Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden.

“The president was not tasking Ukraine to investigate a political opponent,” Mr Giuliani told the Associated Press on Thursday. “He wanted an investigation into a seriously conflicted former vice president of the United States who damaged the reputation of the United States in Ukraine.”

More on this topic

Efforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFAEfforts must be made to avoid US trade tariffs, warns IFA

Trump accuses Democrats of wanting to ‘obliterate’ US health insurance schemeTrump accuses Democrats of wanting to ‘obliterate’ US health insurance scheme

Twitter removes Donald Trump’s Nickelback tweet following copyright complaintTwitter removes Donald Trump’s Nickelback tweet following copyright complaint

Now Donald Trump wants China to investigate former vice president Joe BidenNow Donald Trump wants China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden

Donald TrumpimpeachmentNancy PelosiUkrainewhistleblowerTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Children should be brought back from Syria as matter of urgency – Tory MPChildren should be brought back from Syria as matter of urgency – Tory MP

Man thought he would never see again after homophobic assault in LondonMan thought he would never see again after homophobic assault in London

Going with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice campGoing with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice camp

Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19


Lifestyle

If you've grown chillies this year, you may want to know which chilli goes best in which dish, writes Hannah Stephenson.Hot tips on the perfect chillis

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

Spitalfields is the new ‘Restaurant in a Pub’ from Stephen McAllister, who you will know from the telly.Restaurant review: Spitalfields, 25 The Coombe - Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »