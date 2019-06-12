News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
White House hopeful vows to overturn Trump ban on transgender troops

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has unveiled a plan to protect LGBTQ rights on the morning he led a Pride Run through a New York City park.

The former Texas congressman promises to use executive orders to overturn the Trump administration’s transgender troop ban and reverse the practice of discharging HIV-positive service members.

Mr O’Rourke wants to work with Congress to pass The Equality Act, which he says would ensure LGBTQ people can “fully participate in public life without discrimination” in employment, housing and “public spaces and services”.

The plan released today includes a universal health care system that would guarantee LGBTQ people access to hormone “and other gender-affirming treatments.”

Mr O’Rourke also pledges to make it easier for LGBTQ refugees seeking US asylum.

He announced his 2020 campaign in March.

- Press Association

