White House communications chief resigns to join Trump re-election campaign

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that President Trump accepted Mr Shine's resignation on Thursday evening. The resignation is effective from today.

Bill Shine.

President Trump said in a statement released by the White House that Mr Shine "has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration".

President Trump says he looks forward to working with Mr Shine on the campaign.

Shine’s resignation comes after an article in The New Yorker about the relationship between Fox News and Donald Trump.