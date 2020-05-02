News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

White House blocks virus expert from testifying to Congress committee

White House blocks virus expert from testifying to Congress committee
Saturday, May 02, 2020 - 03:31 AM

The White House has reportedly blocked coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci from testifying at a hearing on the Covid-19 outbreak.

The House Appropriations Committee wanted Dr Fauci to be a witness on the government’s response to the pandemic.

Committee spokesman Evan Hollander the panel was informed by an administration official that Dr Fauci’s testimony was blocked by the White House.

The White House said Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, is busy dealing with the pandemic and will appear before Congress later.

It is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings

He is set to appear the week after next at a Senate hearing, a spokesman for the Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee said. The Senate is held by Mr Trump’s Republican allies while the House is controlled by Democrats.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to Covid-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings.

“We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

US President Donald Trump listens as Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus (Alex Brandon/AP)
US President Donald Trump listens as Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus (Alex Brandon/AP)

Dr Fauci is the top scientist on US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force and is no stranger to testifying before Congress.

He has sometimes contradicted Mr Trump’s optimistic statements about the virus and how much it is under control after claiming more than 64,000 lives in the US.

Dr Fauci has warned against relaxing social distancing rules that have helped slow the spread of the virus but caused a major hit to the economy.

That has earned him criticism from some of Mr Trump’s most ardent supporters, and Mr Trump himself has retweeted a supporter who called for Dr Fauci’s firing.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK government hits 100,000-a-day testing target for Covid-19UK government hits 100,000-a-day testing target for Covid-19

South Africa eases lockdown despite safety fears of health workersSouth Africa eases lockdown despite safety fears of health workers

Canada bans use and sale of assault-style weaponsCanada bans use and sale of assault-style weapons

Coronavirus care home peak ‘could be months away’Coronavirus care home peak ‘could be months away’


Lifestyle

Keeping your hands from your face needn’t mean forgoing flawless make up, writes Rachel Marie Walsh .Product Watch: A guide to 'hands-free' make-up

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

Sharon Ní Chonchúir speaks to triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes about shifting her focus from all-out training for Tokoyo 2020 to the virus crisisOlympics dream on hold: Triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes on switching her focus from Tokyo to the virus crisis

The Taoiseach on the Late Late Show, the grand final of a quiz favourite, and a love letter to Hollywood's golden-age are among today's top picksFriday's TV Highlights: The Taoiseach on the Late Late and quiz grand final among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »