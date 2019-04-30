NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
White House backs Venezuela ‘freedom’ push while Russia condemns ‘coup bid’

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 03:41 PM

The White House has said it is “watching and waiting” on the situation in Venezuela and hoping the result is democracy.

White House counsellor adviser Kellyanne Conway said the White House stands with opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the US recognises as the interim president of the country.

Mr Guaido has taken to the streets of Caracas and is calling for a military uprising.

Ms Conway said it was time for socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to go and that the US was pushing for “a peaceful transition of power”.

Ms Conway said: “We’re watching and we’re waiting. We hope the result is democracy and freedom for the people.”

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a tweet the US “fully supports” Mr Guaido’s call for the start of Operacion Libertad.

He said the US stands with the Venezuelan people “in their quest for freedom and democracy”, adding democracy cannot be defeated.

President Donald Trump is a supporter of Juan Guaido (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has discussed the ongoing military uprising in Venezuela with his top security body.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin raised the current developments in Venezuela during his scheduled meeting with the Security Council.

Mr Peskov said that the meeting “paid significant attention to the news reports about a coup attempt in that country”.

Mr Maduro’s allies in Bolivia and Cuba signalled support for the embattled leader.

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales issued a call urging Latin American governments “to condemn the coup d’etat in Venezuela and keep the violence from claiming innocent lives”.

He blamed the US for “provoking violence and death in Venezuela”.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez also sent a tweet backing Mr Maduro and calling on the US to “halt aggressions against the peace”.

- Press Association

