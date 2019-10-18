News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

White House admits linking Ukraine military aid to Democratic probe

White House admits linking Ukraine military aid to Democratic probe
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 08:06 AM

The White House has acknowledged Donald Trump’s decision to hold up military aid to Ukraine was linked to his demand that Kiev investigate the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the 2016 US presidential campaign.

The admission from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney undercut the President’s position that there was no quid pro quo during Mr Trump’s phone call with the Ukraine president that sparked the Congress impeachment investigation.

Mr Trump’s lawyer distanced the President from Mr Mulvaney’s account and the Justice Department said the explanation was news to them.

Democrats cast Mr Mulvaney’s remarks as further evidence of wrongdoing as Mr Trump sought a “favour” from Ukraine.

I think Mr Mulvaney's acknowledgment means that things have gone from very, very bad to much, much worse.

Mr Trump, traveling in Texas, appeared to stand by his top aide, calling Mr Mulvaney a “good man”.

“I have a lot of confidence” in him, Mr Trump said.

But Mr Mulvaney’s initial remarks, made during a rare appearance by an administration official in the White House briefing room, spun open a new phase of the impeachment inquiry.

He indicated that a quid pro quo was at play for the military aid — but a different one than Democrats initially highlighted as they probed Mr Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate a company linked to the son of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Mr Trump, as shown in a rough transcript of the July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, sought help in investigating not only the firm tied to Mr Biden, but also a security company hired by the DNC that discovered that Russian agents had broken into the committee’s network.

The stolen emails were subsequently published by WikiLeaks ahead of the 2016 election.

“The look back to what happened in 2016 certainly was part of the thing that he was worried about in corruption with that nation,” Mr Mulvaney told reporters.

“Did he also mention to me in the past the corruption that related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that,” Mr Mulvaney continued. “That’s why we held up the money.”

Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow issued a pointed statement distancing the president’s legal team from Mr Mulvaney’s comments.

“The President’s legal counsel was not involved in acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s press briefing,” it said.

Within hours, Mr Mulvaney issued a separate statement claiming his remarks were misconstrued.

“Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election,” he said. “The president never told me to withhold any money until the Ukrainians did anything related to the server.”

But it may be difficult to erase what Mr Mulvaney said as House Democrats dig into their investigation.

Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee leading the impeachment probe, said, “I think Mr Mulvaney’s acknowledgment means that things have gone from very, very bad to much, much worse.”

Mr Mulvaney, who has already received a subpoena for documents in the impeachment probe, will now likely be asked by investigators to appear for a deposition.

More on this topic

US envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policyUS envoy says Trump gave Giuliani role on Ukraine policy

EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’

Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68

‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi in war of words‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi in war of words

Donald TrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

David Cameron gives his backing to Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealDavid Cameron gives his backing to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Mars lander’s digger is burrowing again after setbackMars lander’s digger is burrowing again after setback

White House: Ukraine aid held up amid Trump push for investigation of DemocratsWhite House: Ukraine aid held up amid Trump push for investigation of Democrats

Briton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjournedBriton could be stranded in Cyprus for months after rape claim trial adjourned


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »