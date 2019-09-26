News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Whistleblower: White House tried to lock down details of Trump’s Ukraine call

By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 02:06 PM

White House officials sought to “lock down” records of a phone call in which US President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a secret whistleblower complaint.

The document was released ahead of scheduled evidence from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.

Democrats in the House of Representatives who are now mulling Mr Trump’s impeachment are hoping Mr Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint from Congress for weeks.

Mr Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with US President Donald Trump in New York (Evan Vucci/AP)
Politicians have been given a redacted, declassified version of the complaint that can be made public.

The complaint is at least in part related to the July phone call between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Mr Trump prodded Mr Zelenskiy to investigate former vice president Mr Biden.

The White House released a rough transcript of that call on Wednesday morning.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations.- Press Association

