What is the likely timetable for a December 12 UK general election?

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 01:34 PM

A British general election on December 12 would mean MPs there have only a few days left at Westminster before they lose their jobs.

Dissolution of the UK Parliament would take place at one minute past midnight on Wednesday, November 6.

MPs’ final day in the House of Commons would be Tuesday, November 5.

One of their last tasks would be to choose a new Speaker.

An election to replace John Bercow is due to take place on November 4.

Mr Bercow’s last day as Speaker is October 31.

Once Parliament has been dissolved, the election campaign would be properly under way.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers would be Thursday, November 14.

Party manifestos would probably be launched in the week beginning Monday, November 18.

The deadline for applying to register to vote would be Monday, November 25, and the deadline to apply for a postal vote would be Tuesday, November 26.

Events that will take place during the campaign include a bank holiday in Scotland on December 2, and a summit of Nato leaders – including US President Donald Trump – in London on December 4 and 5.

Polls would open at 7am on Thursday, December 12, and close at 10pm.

Results from all 650 constituencies in the UK could take up to 24 hours to be declared, with the final result possibly coming as late as the evening of Friday, December 13.

