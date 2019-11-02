News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?

What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?
By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 07:18 AM

British police are working with Vietnamese authorities to identify the eight women and 31 men found dead in a lorry in Essex.

Here is what we know about some of the possible victims, who are all thought to have been from Vietnam.

– Pham Tra My, 26, has not been in contact with her family since sending a final text message home on October 22 – the day before the lorry was found by police – saying she could not breathe.

Relatives of Ms Tra My told the BBC they have not been able to contact her since.

“I am really, really sorry, Mum and Dad, my trip to a foreign land has failed,” she wrote.

“I am dying, I can’t breathe. I love you very much Mum and Dad. I am sorry, Mother.”

Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Floral tributes left on Eastern Avenue, Grays, Essex, where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Tra My is reported to have paid about £30,000 to people smugglers to bring her into the UK illegally.

– Bui Thi Nhung, 26, is also feared to be among the dead.

Her brother, Bui Thi Ding, told ITV News: “Nhung would have done any job she could over there. We are so poor here, we barely have enough food to eat, and our father has died.

"She wanted to go to England to help our elderly mother.”

Her mother and sister set up an altar in their village of Yen Thanh in north-central Vietnam after a family friend in the UK told them she had died after paying thousands of pounds in the hope of finding work in a nail bar.

– Nguyen Dinh Gia fears his 20-year-old son, Nguyen Dinh Luong, was among the victims.

– ITV News named Nguyen Dinh Tu, a 26-year-old whose father said he had hoped to get into Europe to work “in a nail bar” to help pay off family debts.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said there were “very, very few” identity documents recovered and that police will share fingerprints with Vietnamese authorities in a bid to identify the bodies.

READ MORE

39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’

More on this topic

39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’

Man, 23, appears in court facing 41 charges in connection to Essex migrant lorry deathsMan, 23, appears in court facing 41 charges in connection to Essex migrant lorry deaths

Second man from NI charged in connection with Essex migrant deaths; Two arrested in VietnamSecond man from NI charged in connection with Essex migrant deaths; Two arrested in Vietnam

UK police hunt for two brothers from Armagh over 39 deaths in lorryUK police hunt for two brothers from Armagh over 39 deaths in lorry

ContainerEnglandGraysMigrantsTraffickingVietnamTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Trump: It isn’t fair UK doesn’t want to take back IS terroristsTrump: It isn’t fair UK doesn’t want to take back IS terrorists

Johnson and Farage would be unstoppable force, says TrumpJohnson and Farage would be unstoppable force, says Trump

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new misconduct claimCuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new misconduct claim

'Trump trying to get friend Boris elected': Corbyn slams US President's UK election comments 'Trump trying to get friend Boris elected': Corbyn slams US President's UK election comments


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »