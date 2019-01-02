NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
What could the EuroMillions winner buy with their €127m jackpot?

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 02:39 PM

A UK ticket-holder claimed the £115m (€127.8m) jackpot in the first EuroMillions draw of 2019.

But what could the fourth-biggest winner in UK history buy with the £114,969,775.70 (€127,825,000) jackpot?

Here, we take a look at some of the options:

There could be a lot of polish needed on all those Rolls Royces (PA)

319 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, which has a starting price of £360,000 (€400,000).

23,740 annual season tickets from Brighton to London, which cost 4,844 (€5,385)  following Wednesday’s 3.1% price hike.

575 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic.

Sir Richard Branson’s company plans to charge just under £200,000 (€222,362) for the trip.

153,538 iPhone XRs. The Apple handset costs £749 (€832)

1,939 nights in the Royal Penthouse Suite at Hotel President Wilson in Geneva, Switzerland. The most expensive suite in the world costs 75,000 US dollars (€65,907) per night.

Pay Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus contract for more than four years. The deal was worth £510,483 (€567,561) a week when he signed in 2018.

Ronaldo could be yours for four years (PA)

460 dresses worn by Kate Middleton at her wedding in 2011. The outfit, by Sarah Burton, set the soon-to-be duchess back £250,000 (€277,900)

Pay the starting salary for at least 5,758 police constables in England for £19,971 (€22,204) each.

- Press Association


