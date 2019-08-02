News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Whaley Bridge dam: Local who chose to stay describes ‘eerie’ evacuated town

Whaley Bridge dam: Local who chose to stay describes ‘eerie’ evacuated town
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 02:52 PM

A resident who ignored calls for evacuation near Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire has described the atmosphere in the area as “eerie”.

Hanna Sillitoe filmed the village, evacuated due to a nearby dam at risk of bursting, while out running early on Friday morning – sharing a video to Twitter which shows its streets empty and silent.

“It feels eerie here, because in every other sense it’s a completely ordinary Friday,” the 40-year-old told PA.

“The weather is beautiful, the sun is shining… and then a great big Chinook flies over the house and the stark reality of what’s happening upstream hits us again.”

The author said she heard the RAF Chinook sent to help emergency efforts in stabilising the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir with sandbags flying overhead at 5am – later running along the canal, her usual jogging route, to investigate.

A Chinook reinforces the dam on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)
A Chinook reinforces the dam on Friday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Despite expecting cordons, she said there were none and she did not have to turn back, continuing on to Whaley Bridge.

Ms Sillitoe said she and other residents of her hamlet, one kilometre away but downstream from the village, were given “conflicting advice”, with police advising evacuation but Government flood warning information suggesting they were safe.

“We have livestock and horses here,” she said. “Our personal decision at present is to stay.

“If the dam goes, my cottage is in the firing line down river – we already had bad floods on Wednesday but the water has since subsided.

“What will be will be.”

Ms Sillitoe’s garden during and after Wednesday’s flooding (Hanna Sillitoe)
Ms Sillitoe’s garden during and after Wednesday’s flooding (Hanna Sillitoe)

Ms Sillitoe added her “thoughts are with those directly under the dam”.

Brian Stanway, whose fireplace and woodburner business is in the middle of Whaley Bridge, said he has “no time frame whatsoever” about when he will be able to return to open the business.

“We just hope that everyone’s safe, that’s the main thing, and that people have their homes to go back to,” he said.

“It’s a lovely town with a great local community and local spirit.”

Asked whether he ever had fears about the dam, Mr Stanway said: “It’s always been on my mind a little bit because of the repairs that were done about 30 years ago.

“It has crossed my mind. But it looks so solid.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

'Large-scale Post Office closures inevitable' if An Post loses TV licence fee contract, say Postmasters'Large-scale Post Office closures inevitable' if An Post loses TV licence fee contract, say Postmasters

Hogan offers reassurance on Mercosur beef worryHogan offers reassurance on Mercosur beef worry

A new frontier: Kathryn Thomas takes Pure Results bootcamp to SpainA new frontier: Kathryn Thomas takes Pure Results bootcamp to Spain

Could ‘digital nose’ smell out problems on the farm?Could ‘digital nose’ smell out problems on the farm?

DerbyshirefloodingWeatherWhaley Bridge

More in this Section

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22

Investigation ordered as blasts reported in BangkokInvestigation ordered as blasts reported in Bangkok

RAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UKRAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UK

New 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twistedNew 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twisted


Lifestyle

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

Aine Fox explores the origins of one of the world’s most famous lagers.It’s International Beer Day – discover the pretty Czech town where Pilsner is brewed

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Just how much should we trust TripAdvisor? Pat Fitzpatrick puts the website to the test on holiday — but also in his native Cork.The trouble with TripAdvisor: How much can we trust the travel website?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »