Welsh Labour councillor suspended over 'HItler had right idea' Facebook comment

File photo
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 04:34 PM

Labour has suspended a councillor over a social media post saying "Hitler had the right idea" about travellers.

The "dehumanising" comment was sent from the Facebook page of Cllr Bob Murray, of Prestatyn, a town in Denbighshire, Wales.

Mr Murray, whose Facebook page now appears to be deleted, said he had no comment to make about the incident.

Images online appear to show a comment reading: "Hitler had the right idea, anyone hot (sic) any gas canisters?" sent from his account.

The remarks were reportedly made on a discussion about a group of travellers posted by a fellow councillor.

Labour MP Chris Ruane said he was "appalled" and would ensure a "full investigation is carried out".

He wrote on Twitter: "This kind of dehumanising language is utterly unacceptable and incompatible with Labour Party values and our shared values as a tolerant society."

A Labour Party spokesman said: "The Labour Party takes complaints about discriminatory and threatening language extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

"We can't comment on individual cases."

Cllr Murray will sit as an independent while he is suspended from Labour.

A Denbighshire Council spokesman said: "The matter was referred to the Council and we have since referred it to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales for consideration."

- Press Association

