Weinstein mocked and jeered during rare public appearance

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 08:23 PM

Harvey Weinstein was mocked from the stage and jeered at a New York actors’ showcase during a rare public appearance ahead of his January rape trial.

A comedian at the Actor’s Hour event on Wednesday referred to the disgraced film mogul during her set as “the elephant in the room” and likened him to horror villain Freddy Krueger.

An actor tried questioning Weinstein while another attendee shouted he was a “monster”. Both people were told to leave the Manhattan bar where the event took place.

Harvey Weinstein attended an actors’ showcase in New York (Ian West/PA)
Weinstein’s spokesman said he and his entourage had nothing to do with their removal. Juda Engelmayer said the producer is “being treated as if he has been convicted”.

Weinstein is free on a million dollar bail while he awaits trial. He denies the rape allegations.

