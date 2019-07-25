News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Storm clouds have forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.

The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule.

Another launch opportunity is on Thursday at 6:01pm Eastern Time.

The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.

- Press Association

