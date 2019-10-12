News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Weather hits Hong Kong protests as numbers out on the streets fall

By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Protesters are marching again in Hong Kong, but in numbers that so far appear significantly reduced from rallies that drew many thousands as recently as last weekend.

A march in Kowloon this afternoon drew a couple of thousand people who marched peacefully, chanting slogans and braving a ferocious downpour.

Outside the police headquarters on Hong Kong Island, about 200 people – many of them retirees – also gathered peacefully, although some shouted abuse at officers who did not intervene.

Previous protests have seen larger number and violence (Vincent Yu/AP)

The low-key protests lacked the numbers of some much larger demonstrations seen during the more than four months of unrest that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

As recently as last Sunday, tens of thousands of masked protesters had hit Hong Kong’s rain-drenched streets.

