News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Weather change fuels hopes Gran Canaria blaze can be tackled

Weather change fuels hopes Gran Canaria blaze can be tackled
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 10:13 AM

Authorities in the Canary Islands say that lower temperatures and gentler breezes are providing respite for firefighters trying to tackle Spain’s biggest wildfire of the year.

More than 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) have been burned in the western slopes of Gran Canaria, an island off north-west Africa popular with European holidaymakers.

Around 10,000 people remain evacuated and more than 1,000 firefighters and emergency workers have been deployed.

Fire on the mountains on the western slopes of the popular holiday island (AP)
Fire on the mountains on the western slopes of the popular holiday island (AP)

Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres tweeted that the blaze is losing strength and the heart of the island’s main nature reserve of Tamadaba has been spared from the flames.

Only the night before, authorities described the fire as “uncontrollable” and quickly advancing toward the south of the volcanic island.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Co Down village

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Ed Sheeran failed music college courseEd Sheeran failed music college course

Alzheimer’s drug ‘reverses brain damage caused by alcohol’Alzheimer’s drug ‘reverses brain damage caused by alcohol’

Three DUP MLAs fined over failing to declare donations within set time frameThree DUP MLAs fined over failing to declare donations within set time frame

Gran CanariaWildfire

More in this Section

Corbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossierCorbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossier

Pentagon conducts first test of previously banned missilePentagon conducts first test of previously banned missile

Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protestsTwitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

US lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is underminedUS lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is undermined


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance on how to cope when your husband is pushing boundaries.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband is playing games with another woman – what should I do?’

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »