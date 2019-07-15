News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Weapons including missile seized by police in Italy

Weapons including missile seized by police in Italy
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Police in northern Italy have detained three men, including one linked to a neo-fascist Italian political party, after uncovering a huge stash of automatic weapons, a missile and material featuring Nazi symbols.

Officers said the discoveries stemmed from a previous investigation into Italians who took part in the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement, Turin police said one of the men arrested had in 2001 run unsuccessfully as a Senate candidate for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party.

At his home in Gallarate, police found nine assault weapons, nearly 30 hunting rifles, pistols and bayonets as well as ammunition and antique Nazi plaques featuring swastikas.

Two other men were detained after police found a French-made missile at an airport hangar that they were apparently seeking to sell.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former schoolRome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former school

Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit NaplesTake advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

Italian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaignItalian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaign

German woman dies in climbing accident on glacier in ItalyGerman woman dies in climbing accident on glacier in Italy

ItalyTOPIC: Italy

More in this Section

4.2 million-year-old fossil of tiny monkey discovered in Kenya4.2 million-year-old fossil of tiny monkey discovered in Kenya

Some Iranian women taking off hijabs as hardliners push back on dress codeSome Iranian women taking off hijabs as hardliners push back on dress code

Fresh rift with Trump as Theresa May hits out at his ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rantFresh rift with Trump as Theresa May hits out at his ‘unacceptable’ Twitter rant

‘Technical incident’ continues to knock EU’s Galileo sat-nav system offline‘Technical incident’ continues to knock EU’s Galileo sat-nav system offline


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »