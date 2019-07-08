News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Wealthy US financier Jeffrey Epstein facing sex trafficking charges

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 03:35 PM

US Federal prosecutors have announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Court documents unsealed on Monday show Epstein is charged with creating and maintaining a network that allowed him to sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls.

The alleged victims were as young as 14 at the time.

Epstein was taken into custody on Saturday.

Authorities say he paid underage girls for massages and then assaulted them at his homes in Florida and New York in the early 2000s.

Epstein is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later.

- Press Association

