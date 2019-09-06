News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

'We have an opportunity to bring down Boris' - Opposition to vote against Johnson’s UK election bid

'We have an opportunity to bring down Boris' - Opposition to vote against Johnson’s UK election bid
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 12:59 PM

Boris Johnson’s demand for a general election on his own terms became increasingly far-fetched when opposition leaders agreed to not vote with the British Prime Minister during his fresh bid.

Jeremy Corbyn spoke with the leaders of the main opposition parties today to discuss their resistance to holding a vote before the prospect of a no-deal Brexit on October 31 is eliminated.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNPs and Plaid Cymru are all understood to be planning on voting against or abstaining from the Fixed-Term Parliament Act when it returns to the Commons on Monday.

Jeremy Corbyn spoke with opposition leaders (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jeremy Corbyn spoke with opposition leaders (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Opposition leaders including the Lib Dems’ Jo Swinson, the SNP’s Ian Blackford and Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts discussed tactics this morning as Mr Johnson returned to the campaign trail of the election he is yet to successfully trigger.

SNP Westminster leader Mr Blackford said he was “desperate for an election”, but it could not be until an extension to Article 50 was secured.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s not just about our own party interests, it’s about our collective national interests.

“So we are prepared to work with others to make sure we get the timing right, but the timing right on the basis of securing that extension to Article 50.”

But he did anticipate that an election would be successfully called “over the course of these weeks”.

A Lib Dem spokeswoman said: “The Liberal Democrat position for a while now is that we won’t vote for a general election until we have an extension agreed with the EU. I think the others are coming round to that.

“As a group we will all vote against or abstain on Monday.”

Ms Saville Roberts said voting for an election next week would “play into Boris Johnson’s hands”, giving the PM the opportunity to ignore Parliament and force through a no-deal.

“We were in unity in our opinion, our priority is of course to stop a no-deal Brexit,” she told the BBC.

“In the short time we need to make sure that we get past the October 31 and an extension to Article 50.

“We have an opportunity to bring down Boris, to break Boris and to bring down Brexit, and we must take that.”

READ MORE

Police chief ‘disappointed’ PM used officers as a ‘backdrop’ to political speech

- Press Association

More on this topic

Police chief ‘disappointed’ PM used officers as a ‘backdrop’ to political speechPolice chief ‘disappointed’ PM used officers as a ‘backdrop’ to political speech

No-deal Brexit ‘would mean chaos for Northern Ireland’No-deal Brexit ‘would mean chaos for Northern Ireland’

Gina Miller vows to continue prorogation ‘fight for democracy’ at UK Supreme CourtGina Miller vows to continue prorogation ‘fight for democracy’ at UK Supreme Court

Britain's opposition parties line up against Johnson’s early election bidBritain's opposition parties line up against Johnson’s early election bid

Boris JohnsonBrexitUKpoliticsTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Gina Miller vows to continue prorogation ‘fight for democracy’ at UK Supreme CourtGina Miller vows to continue prorogation ‘fight for democracy’ at UK Supreme Court

Pope Francis consoles HIV-infected mothers and children in MozambiquePope Francis consoles HIV-infected mothers and children in Mozambique

Britain's opposition parties line up against Johnson’s early election bidBritain's opposition parties line up against Johnson’s early election bid

US woman arrested at Manila airport with newborn in bagUS woman arrested at Manila airport with newborn in bag


Lifestyle

A direct book answers everything your teenage son ever wanted to know about sex but probably wouldn’t ask, writes Suzanne HarringtonWith all due respect: Teenage boy's guide to sex

Niamh O’Sullivan returns to her home city for Cork Operatic Society’s anniversary concert, writes Cathy Desmond.Cork opera singer returns to where her career began

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »