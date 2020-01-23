News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Water tanker plane fighting Australia wildfires feared to have crashed

Water tanker plane fighting Australia wildfires feared to have crashed
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 04:45 AM

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia is feared to have crashed.

Rural Fire Service officials said helicopters were looking for the plane after contact was lost in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales.

The service said: “Local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed.

“A number of helicopters are in the area carrying out a search.”

Meanwhile, Canberra Airport was closed on Thursday owing to nearby blazes, and residents south of Australia’s capital were told to seek shelter.

The fire started on Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate.

A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “watch and act” level.

“Arrivals and departures are affected due to aviation firefighting operations,” the airport authority said in a tweet.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels can be named in trial, judge rulesDonald Trump and Stormy Daniels can be named in trial, judge rules

Trump says US travel ban will be expandedTrump says US travel ban will be expanded

World Health Organisation delays call on coronavirus international emergencyWorld Health Organisation delays call on coronavirus international emergency

Trump’s impeachment trial opens as Democrats make case for removalTrump’s impeachment trial opens as Democrats make case for removal


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Miller is the CEO of Dublin’s Rediscovery Centre, the national centre for the Circular Economy in Ireland. She has a degree in Biotechnology and a PHD in Environmental Science in Waste Conversion Technologies.‘We have to give people positive messages’

When I was pregnant with Joan, I knew she was a girl. We didn’t find out the gender of the baby, but I just knew. Or else, I so badly wanted a girl, I convinced myself that is exactly what we were having.Mum's the Word: I have a confession: I never wanted sons. I wanted daughters

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Judy Collins is 80, and still touring. As she gets ready to return to Ireland, she tells Ellie O’Byrne about the songs that have mattered most in her incredible 60-year career.The songs that matter most to Judy Collins from her 60-year career

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »