Watchdog finds British police officers used ‘necessary’ force in viral video

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell described the actions of the officer striking the man on the head while holding the Pava spray as “unconventional”.
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 04:24 PM

Police officers in England shown detaining a man in “really shocking” viral video footage used “necessary and proportionate” force, an independent investigation has found.

The UK's Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also found “no indication” the officers’ actions were influenced by the male’s race or religion, after concerns were raised by the man’s lawyers.

The IOPC launched an investigation after West Midlands Police voluntarily referred itself over the incident in Sandwell on February 25 last year.

The video, filmed through an open door, showed a man being repeatedly struck on the head by one officer, who had a can of Pava incapacitant spray in his hand.

At the time the force acknowledged the “really shocking” impact of the footage “on the public’s confidence in policing” but stated a full investigation was needed to show context.

Having concluded an inquiry, IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said the eight-second clip, which appeared on social media, “was not wholly representative of the incident”.

He added: “Body-worn footage indicated the officers who entered the property were met with aggression by the man concerned.

Without warning, one of the officers was struck and injured by one of two metal implements being swung at them.

Another three officers then joined their two colleagues trying to restrain the “violent” and uncooperative male.

Mr Campbell described the actions of the officer striking the man on the head while holding the Pava spray as “unconventional”.

However, he added the use of force was necessary given the situation and supported the officer’s account he feared for all officers’ safety.

Investigators also addressed concerns raised by the male about being left face down on the ground and cuffed to the rear, after an independent witness described that the man was still struggling at that stage.

The IOPC said: 

We concluded that in these circumstances it was not practicable for the man to be taken out of the prone position.

The police watchdog found one officer should be spoken to by his superiors for “using inappropriate language” during the incident, even after the male had been detained.

West Midlands Police agreed with the recommendation and will carry out management action with the officer.

Investigators gathered statements from healthcare staff, the complainant, the officers present and reviewed body-worn footage and the eight-second clip, before reaching their conclusions.

It comes at a time when the actions of West Midlands’ officers have been under focus.

Only two weeks ago, the IOPC pledged it would carry out “full, fair and thorough” inquiries into six incidents involving the use of force on black men by force.

Nine investigations connected to six incidents, which happened in Birmingham between February 27 and May 14, 2020, are currently underway.

The incidents include one in which a man suffered a broken ankle during an arrest and four involving the same officer.

The regional police and crime commissioner, David Jamieson, is expected to hear a report on West Midlands’ officers use of force at the next policing and crime board meeting on June 16.

