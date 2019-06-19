News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Watch: Starving polar bear spotted in Siberian city far from usual habitat

File photo
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 02:24 PM

An emaciated polar bear has been sighted in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds.

Emergency officials in the city of Norilsk warned local residents about a bear which was spotted in one city district.

Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told the Tass news agency said that the last time a polar bear was seen in the area around Norilsk was more than 40 years ago.

He said that local officials will now decide whether they can catch the animal and airlift it back to the north.

Environmentalists say wild animals are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic gets warmer, and some of them have ventured south in search of food.

PA

Polar bearTOPIC: Climate change

