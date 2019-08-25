News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Watch: Slow motion video shows dramatic lightning strike at US golf event

Watch: Slow motion video shows dramatic lightning strike at US golf event
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 11:58 AM

Six people were injured when lightning struck a 60-foot pine tree at a US golf event, showering the area with debris, Atlanta police said.

The third round of the season-ending PGA Tour event had been suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter.

The strike hit the top of the tree just off the 16th tee and shattered the bark all the way to the bottom.

Brad Uhl, from Atlanta, was among those crammed under a hospital tent to the right of the 16th hole that was open to the public.

“There was just a big explosion and then an aftershock so strong you could feel the wind from it,” Mr Ulh said after the last of the ambulances pulled out of the golf course.

“It was just a flash out of the corner of the eye. It was raining and everyone was huddled near the tree.”

Mr Uhl said the people on the ground were moving around before the ambulances arrived.

Atlanta Police spokesman James H White III said five men and one female juvenile had sought shelter beneath a tree. Lightning struck the tree and all six were injured.

He said they were taken to hospitals for further treatment, all of them alert, conscious and breathing.

Ambulances streamed into the private club about six miles east of Atlanta, where 30 players are competing for the FedEx Cup.

The players already had been taken into the clubhouse before lightning hit, and before long East Lake was hit with a ground-shaking clap of thunder.

The PGA Tour cancelled the rest of golf on Saturday, with the round to resume at 8am on Sunday, followed by the final round.

READ MORE

Newlyweds killed in crash minutes after tying the knot

- Press Association

More on this topic

Newlyweds killed in crash minutes after tying the knotNewlyweds killed in crash minutes after tying the knot

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vapingIllinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping

'A tragic and untimely loss': Irish man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend'A tragic and untimely loss': Irish man who died in New York was due to come home this weekend

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Johnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blameJohnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blame

Tusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal BrexitTusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal Brexit

Prince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinPrince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey Epstein


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »