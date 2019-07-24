News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Watch: Robert Mueller takes centre stage at Russia probe hearings

Watch: Robert Mueller takes centre stage at Russia probe hearings
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 02:13 PM

Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller has been sworn in before congressional interrogators.

His appearance opened televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken US President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects in ways that Mr Mueller’s book-length report did not.

Republicans immediately defended Mr Trump and criticised the Democrats for continuing to go after him.

The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances, Mr Mueller’s first since wrapping up his two-year Russia probe last spring, carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting US president.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrives to testify (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrives to testify (Alex Brandon/AP)

The first opened with Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, praising Mr Mueller’s career and background.

The hearings come at a moment of deep divisions in Congress and the country, and they raise serious questions about whether Mr Mueller will change anyone’s hardened opinions about impeachment and the future of Mr Trump’s presidency.

Mr Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned that he will not stray beyond what has already been revealed in his report.

And the Justice Department has instructed Mr Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

Mr Trump lashed out early Wednesday ahead of the hearing, saying on Twitter that “Democrats and others” are trying to fabricate a crime and pin it on “a very innocent President”.

“Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?” Mr Trump said in his tweet.

Mr Trump has made Mr Mueller a regular target of attack over the past two years in an attempt to undermine his credibility and portray him as biased and compromised.

Over the last week, Mr Trump began to frequently ask confidants how he thought the hearing would go, and while he expressed no worry that Mr Mueller would reveal anything damaging, he was irritated that the former special counsel was being given the national stage, according to two Republicans close to the White House.

Long aware of the power of televised images, Mr Trump seethed to one adviser that he was annoyed Democrats would be given a tool to ramp up their investigations – and that the cable news networks would now have new footage of Mr Mueller to play endlessly on loop in an effort to embarrass the White House.

Mr Mueller’s approach to testifying may well deny Democrats the made-by-TV moments they want to rally their base.

But Republicans, too, are likely to be left without their sought-after confirmation that the Russia investigation was a politically tainted waste of time.

Mr Trump this week feigned indifference to Mueller’s testimony, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Monday: “I’m not going to be watching – probably – maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Hammond quits ahead of Johnson becoming British PM

More on this topic

Girl, 9, thrown in air after bison charges Yellowstone touristsGirl, 9, thrown in air after bison charges Yellowstone tourists

Senate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims’ fundSenate approves bill to extend 9/11 victims’ fund

Iran’s claimed arrests of 17 CIA spies ‘totally false’, says TrumpIran’s claimed arrests of 17 CIA spies ‘totally false’, says Trump

Power restored in some areas amid New York heatwavePower restored in some areas amid New York heatwave

MuellerTrumpTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Swedish prosecutors: ASAP Rocky arrest not racially-motivatedSwedish prosecutors: ASAP Rocky arrest not racially-motivated

The abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris JohnsonThe abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris Johnson

In pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing StreetIn pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing Street

Assistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in WalesAssistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in Wales


Lifestyle

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

Get the barbie on.How to make chef Ainsley Harriott’s poppy and coconut beef kebabs with roasted chilli salsa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »