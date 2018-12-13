NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watch: Motorist crashes into car moments after telling cyclist he can drive safely while using phone

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 01:50 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A driver in Scotland has been caught on camera crashing into the back of a car moments after he argued with a cyclist about how he could drive safely while using his mobile phone.

The cyclist, David Brennan, was travelling near Glasgow and he caught the incident on his camera installed on his helmet.

After seeing the motorist on his mobile, he shouted: "Get off your phone, it's people like you who kill me".

Mr Brennan then asked the driver if he could drive safely while using his mobile phone, to which the motorist answered "yes". Moments later, his car is seen bumping into a car in front in the middle of a traffic jam.

The cyclist told the Daily Mail: "I was surprised to see this driver on his mobile phone, especially as he was looking down at it whilst driving.

"I called over to encourage him to stop using it, as it is not safe to drive whilst look at a phone.

"He later started talking to me, and during that conversation claimed he could drive safely when using his mobile phone, which is an astonishing admission.

"He then proceeded to accelerate forward as the traffic ahead of him stopped and he crashed into the car in front."


