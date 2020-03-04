News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

WATCH: Lorry driver rescued seconds before rig explodes

WATCH: Lorry driver rescued seconds before rig explodes
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 09:39 PM

Two state troopers in the US pulled a lorry driver to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded.

Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle in New Jersey on Monday when he saw the truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said.

“He immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” state police said.

He drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lt Edward Ryer, who was heading home from work, was trying to rescue the driver.

Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the driver from the cab to safety seconds before it exploded.

The driver sustained minor injuries. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

READ MORE

Greta Thunberg dismisses EU Commission climate law plans

More in this Section

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiryMan charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidencyUS Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace dealUS targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »