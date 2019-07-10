News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

WATCH: Italy struck by hail the size of oranges, a tornado and beach fire

WATCH: Italy struck by hail the size of oranges, a tornado and beach fire
Picture: Google.
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Hail the size of oranges has injured 18 people in an Italian Adriatic city, while a blaze in Sicily forced beach-goers to flee.

Italian news agency ANSA quoted hospital officials in Pescara as saying that the hailstorm caused cuts and bruises, especially on the head.

Elsewhere in south-central Italy, hail in Venafro broke windows and windshields.

On the outskirts of San Vito Lo Capo, a Sicilian beach town, it was reported that 750 holidaymakers were able to return to their resort after wind-whipped flames had forced their evacuation by sea overnight.

In other bad weather in Italy, a tornado swept through the area of Milano Marittima, knocking down some 200 century-old pine trees in the popular Adriatic Sea resort.

More on this topic

Ireland captain Caroline O’Hanlon: Sport puts pressure of being a doctor in perspectiveIreland captain Caroline O’Hanlon: Sport puts pressure of being a doctor in perspective

Baby Archie makes first public appearance with mum Meghan Markle Baby Archie makes first public appearance with mum Meghan Markle

Amal Clooney: Trump making honest journalists more vulnerable to abuseAmal Clooney: Trump making honest journalists more vulnerable to abuse

Labour denies claims senior figures interfered with anti-Semitism complaints in UKLabour denies claims senior figures interfered with anti-Semitism complaints in UK

More in this Section

Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'

Germany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMFGermany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMF

May compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchangesMay compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchanges

Indian airline technician crushed by landing gear flapsIndian airline technician crushed by landing gear flaps


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »