WATCH: Italy struck by hail the size of oranges, a tornado and beach fire

Hail the size of oranges has injured 18 people in an Italian Adriatic city, while a blaze in Sicily forced beach-goers to flee.
Italian news agency ANSA quoted hospital officials in Pescara as saying that the hailstorm caused cuts and bruises, especially on the head.
BREAKING! Big #TORNADO reported in Milano Marittima, north Italy today, July 10th! Report: Massimo Fusari @reedtimmeraccu @seanschofer @spann pic.twitter.com/meAKUFRJPM— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 10, 2019
Elsewhere in south-central Italy, hail in Venafro broke windows and windshields.
On the outskirts of San Vito Lo Capo, a Sicilian beach town, it was reported that 750 holidaymakers were able to return to their resort after wind-whipped flames had forced their evacuation by sea overnight.
ecco la grandine che sta cadendo a Pescara 😱😱😱😱 quess taccid 😱.... pic.twitter.com/c3RI7rX2Dh— Franklin Moir👽 (@FranklinMoir) July 10, 2019
In other bad weather in Italy, a tornado swept through the area of Milano Marittima, knocking down some 200 century-old pine trees in the popular Adriatic Sea resort.
Car trapped in intense flash floods in Pescara, Italy this afternoon, July 10th. Video by Fabrizio D'Agresta via @CMS - Centro Meteorologico Siciliano - ODV pic.twitter.com/iBR8h2r0c1— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) July 10, 2019