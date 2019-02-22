NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Watch: Hundreds of Zenit St Petersburg fans welcome team bus with flare salute

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 12:17 PM

Zenit St Petersburg arrived for their Europa League match in blazing style as fans welcomed the team bus with a spectacular pyrotechnic salute.

Hundreds of supporters lined the street leading up to the Gazprom Arena in the Russian city to release flares as their team passed.

From the street, the flare salute gave the landscape a red tinge, leading one fan to comment: “Welcome to hell.”

The display preceded Zenit’s 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce in Saint Petersburg on Thursday night.

An early goal from Magomed Ozdoyev and a brace from Sardar Azmoun saw the club to a 3-2 aggregate victory and into the Europa League round of 16.

(Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Zenit and 15 other teams will discover their opponents in the next round of the Uefa competition in Friday’s draw.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Richard Branson reveals Venezuela aid concert hopes

The greats who have crossed the divide between Manchester United and Liverpool

Let the celebrations be-GIN: Kerry gin named the best in the world

Talking points ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Man City


KEYWORDS

Europa LeaguefootballTwitterZenit St Petersburg

More in this Section

Hillsborough pitch like ‘battleground’ after crush, victim’s mother tells court

Judge to consider lifting ban on naming 16-year-old killer of Alesha MacPhail

Vatican summit on sex abuse focuses on accountability

May urged to take on hardline Eurosceptics amid warnings of further defections


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »