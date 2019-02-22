Watch: Hundreds of Zenit St Petersburg fans welcome team bus with flare salute

Zenit St Petersburg arrived for their Europa League match in blazing style as fans welcomed the team bus with a spectacular pyrotechnic salute.
Hundreds of supporters lined the street leading up to the Gazprom Arena in the Russian city to release flares as their team passed.
Огненная встреча команды #ЗенитФенербахче pic.twitter.com/dSSIhVEa5W— ФК «Зенит»🌊 (@zenit_spb) February 21, 2019
From the street, the flare salute gave the landscape a red tinge, leading one fan to comment: “Welcome to hell.”
The display preceded Zenit’s 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce in Saint Petersburg on Thursday night.
An early goal from Magomed Ozdoyev and a brace from Sardar Azmoun saw the club to a 3-2 aggregate victory and into the Europa League round of 16.
Zenit and 15 other teams will discover their opponents in the next round of the Uefa competition in Friday’s draw.
- Press Association