Watch hailstorm that leaves several injured, including boy, in Germany

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 03:13 PM

A hailstorm in Germany injured several people yesterday, police in Bavaria have said.

They said a seven-year-old boy was among the injured.

Heavy rains flooded houses which were also damaged by hail which meteorologists claimed was 5cm big.

However, some witnesses in the south of the country said the hail was bigger, up to the size of tennis balls (more than 6.5cm), and it was smashing car windows and side mirrors on a road in Bavaria.

A passenger on a boat on Lake Ammersee near Munich posted footage showing the giant hailstones hammering the lake yesterday afternoon.

